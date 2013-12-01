FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas reserve estimates at Cyprus' Aphrodite lowered to 4.1 tcf
December 1, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Gas reserve estimates at Cyprus' Aphrodite lowered to 4.1 tcf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Israeli partners in a group drilling at Cyprus’ offshore Aphrodite natural gas field said the estimated reserves there have dropped to 4.1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from a previously estimated 5.2 tcf.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration, each with a 15 percent stake in the project, said the drop was mostly due to a decrease in the estimated thickness of the target layer.

Based on a report provided by consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates, the statement also said there are significant” amounts of condensate - estimated to reach 8.1 million barrels. The group previously thought there were not commercial quantities of condensate at the field.

Texas-based Noble Energy leads the Aphrodite group with a 70 percent share.

