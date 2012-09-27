Cyprus seeks natgas supplies until 2018-public gas company

NICOSIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The public natural gas company of Cyprus, Defa, said it had approved tender documents for the supply of natural gas to the island until September 2018, when its own reserves were expected to come on stream.

“The process will move very fast, with the objective of reaching a decision by the end of 2012,” Defa said in a statement on Thursday.

Cyprus now relies on heavy fuel oil to fire its power stations. It reported a significant natural gas find offshore in late 2011. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Anthony Barker)