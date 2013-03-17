FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus parliament postpones session to discuss bank levy
#Market News
March 17, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus parliament postpones session to discuss bank levy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament on Sunday postponed an emergency session to discuss a levy on bank savings imposed to partially fund an international bailout needed to stave off bankruptcy.

All meetings were postponed until Monday, the Cyprus News Agency reported. Earlier, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades postponed an informal meeting of lawmakers called for Sunday morning.

Several parties in the 56-member chamber, where no party has an absolute majority, were meeting on Sunday morning to formulate positions over the bank levy. Three parties have already said they will not back the plan.

