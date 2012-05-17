Cyprus Popular gets state backing for equity issue

NICOSIA, May 17 (Reuters) - The Republic of Cyprus will underwrite a 1.8 billion euro ($2.29 billion) equity issue by Cyprus Popular Bank to boost its regulatory capital requirements, the Cypriot lender said on Thursday.

The island’s cabinet approved the decision on Thursday morning, Popular said in a statement. Under terms of its decision, the Republic of Cyprus would underwrite 1.8 billion euros through a rights issue, the bank said.