Cyprus Popular gets state backing for equity issue
May 17, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus Popular gets state backing for equity issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, May 17 (Reuters) - The Republic of Cyprus will underwrite a 1.8 billion euro ($2.29 billion) equity issue by Cyprus Popular Bank to boost its regulatory capital requirements, the Cypriot lender said on Thursday.

The island’s cabinet approved the decision on Thursday morning, Popular said in a statement. Under terms of its decision, the Republic of Cyprus would underwrite 1.8 billion euros through a rights issue, the bank said.

$1 = 0.7849 euros Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman

