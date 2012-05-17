UPDATE 2-Cyprus Popular gets state backing for equity issue

* State to underwrite 1.8 bln rights issue

* Will acquire any shares not uptaken by investors

* Will have veto rights in bank

* Bank suffered record losses on Greece (Adds details of support plan)

NICOSIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Cyprus said it planned to underwrite a 1.8 billion euro (2.29 billion) equity issue by the island’s second largest lender, heavily exposed to Greece and scrambling to meet a shortfall on its regulatory capital by a mid-year deadline.

The amount, equivalent to about 10 percent of Cyprus’s GDP, forms the bulk of a 1.97 billion euro capital shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority, which Cyprus Popular Bank needs to replenish by June 30.

Popular was hit heavily by a writedown in its Greek sovereign bond holdings. It reported record losses of 2.8 billion euros in its full-year 2011 results, mainly on the back of a 76 percent writedown in the value of some 3 billion euros in Greek bonds held.

The lender, the most exposed among Cypriot banks to Greek bond holdings, said in a statement on Thursday that Cyprus’s cabinet had approved plans to underwrite its capital hike.

In legislation submitted to parliament as a Ministerial Decree, the Finance Ministry said it would act as underwriter of the new 1.8 billion euro capital issue, which would be in the form of a rights issue.

Parliament, which has final approval of the plans, was scheduled to discuss the draft bill on Thursday.

The issue would be offered by priority to existing shareholders, to the public in a public offer, and to a small number of individuals with a private placement. The Republic would acquire any undisposed shares, by offering the Bank 12 month zero-interest sovereign bonds.

Any shares acquired by the state could be repurchased within five years either by shareholders, the bank itself or third parties.

The Republic reserved the right to sell its shares at any time to a strategic investor, with existing shareholders being given the right of first refusal. Once the decree is published the state would be allowed to appoint up to three members of Popular’s board -- now has 13 directors -- who would have veto rights. Should the state acquire shares it would be entitled to appoint up to a majority of the board.

Dividends would also be stopped, the decree said.

The exercise price of the rights was set at 0.10 euros, with the share purchase price for the state at 0.10 cents and “fair value” for third parties, it said.

An independent adviser would be mandated to submit a restructure plan to the central bank within two months of its appointment. Within six months at the latest, the plan would be submitted to the European Commission for approval. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jon Loades-Carter)