Cyprus Popular Bank issues H1 profit warning
August 14, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus Popular Bank issues H1 profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cyprus Popular Bank, part-nationalised after writing down huge exposures to Greece, said on Tuesday its six-month earnings were expected to be worse than the first half of 2011 after booking higher provisions.

“Total provisions for bad debts, and other possible impairments for the six months ended June 30 is expected to be higher compared to provisions of the corresponding period last year,” Popular said in an announcement released on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

“Consequently, results for the six-month period will have a negative deviation compared to results of the corresponding period of 2011.” (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)

