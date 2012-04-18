FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus's Popular wants in on Greek recap-source
April 18, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Cyprus's Popular wants in on Greek recap-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Popular Bank , which has to find more than one billion euros in fresh capital by a mid-year deadline, wants to be considered eligible for cash which will be disbursed to Greek banks under that country’s bailout programme, a senior source in the Cypriot bank said on Wednesday.

“We think there is good reason to treat Popular like a Greek bank and to partake in the liquidity and capital support available to Greek banks in so far as its activities in Greece are concerned, since it was a subsidiary of a Greek bank until March 2011,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Elaine Hardcastle)

