Cyprus's Popular wants in on Greek recap-source

NICOSIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Popular Bank , which has to find more than one billion euros in fresh capital by a mid-year deadline, wants to be considered eligible for cash which will be disbursed to Greek banks under that country’s bailout programme, a senior source in the Cypriot bank said on Wednesday.

“We think there is good reason to treat Popular like a Greek bank and to partake in the liquidity and capital support available to Greek banks in so far as its activities in Greece are concerned, since it was a subsidiary of a Greek bank until March 2011,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Elaine Hardcastle)