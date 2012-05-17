Cyprus lawmakers ok state underwrite of bank issue

NICOSIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament on Friday approved legislation that could potentially part-nationalise Cyprus Popular Bank, its second-largest lender heavily exposed to a Greek debt writedown, in a bond-for-equity swap if attempts to raise 1.8 billion euros privately fail by a mid-year deadline.

The bank needs to replenish its core tier 1 capital by June 30. The law, approved unanimously, said the state would be underwriter to a rights issue of the bank. Any undisposed shares from a public offer, to existing shareholders or via a private placement, will be assumed by the state, which would offer sovereign bonds for its shareholding. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Gary Hill)