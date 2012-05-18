UPDATE 2-Cyprus lawmakers OK plan to prop up Popular bank

* Law could see part-nationalisation of Cyprus Popular Bank

* Bank heavily exposed to Greek writedown

* Cyprus worried about Greek impact

* State struggling with limited funding options (Updates throughout)

By Michele Kambas

NICOSIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s lawmakers cleared a plan to prop up the island’s second-largest lender on Friday in a rare show of unity driven by fears about the impact a Greek exit from the euro zone will have on its third-smallest member.

The Mediterranean island’s parliament approved emergency legislation for the state to underwrite a 1.8 billion euro ($2.3 billion) equity issue by Cyprus Popular Bank, which is heavily exposed to Greek debt.

The island could end up with a stake in Popular under the deal, which could see Cyprus stump up an amount equivalent to 10 percent of its GDP.

Without approval of the legislation, its cash-strapped government could have potentially faced the need to resort either to bilateral lending, or to a bailout to aid the bank.

Popular was battered by a writedown in its Greek sovereign debt holdings - agreed by European leaders to keep Greece afloat this year - underscoring worries on the island that its banking system would be more vulnerable from contagion if political upheaval wracking Greece thrusts it out of the euro.

“I think the concern about Greece is shared not only by Cypriots but by all Europeans. It’s a worry we all have and we just hope that logic prevails at the end of the day,” said Cypriot finance minister Vassos Shiarly.

Speaking after Cyprus’s normally deeply-split parliament unanimously voted to back Popular, Shiarly said the Greeks could do with taking a page out of the Cypriots’ copybook.

“If Greek politicians show the same responsibility that the politicians of Cyprus showed here today things will be fine, and it (Greece) won’t sweep Cyprus to more difficult days,” he said.

PREDICAMENT

The capital shortfall of the bank is a predicament for Cyprus due to its own limited funding options. Fiscal slippage and Greek exposure of its banks has meant the island has been shut out of international capital markets for a year.

Asked whether the need to seek a bailout had been avoided, Shiarly said: “This gives us the ability to examine other options ... we will work in the time ahead to examine every option possible to avoid the (support) mechanism.”

Wary of the experience of Greece and keen to maintain its coveted low-tax status for businesses, Cyprus has done its utmost to avoid turning to its EU partners for any financial aid. It received a 2.5 billion euro bilateral loan from Russia in late 2011, disbursed in three tranches from December 2011 to April 2012.

Popular was hit by a 76 percent writedown on its Greek sovereign bond holdings, with an impairment loss of 2.3 billion depleting its regulatory core tier 1 capital. The European Banking Authority (EBA) has set the replenishment at 1.97 billion euros, and Popular must meet this requirement by June 30.

The bank has also been tapping Emergency Liquidity Assistance extended through Cyprus’s central bank.

“Its no secret. Like many other banks we had to resort to emergency liquidity assistance from the Central Bank,” Popular’s non-executive chairman Michael Sarris told Reuters.

Under the terms of Cyprus underwriting Popular’s rights issue, the state would end up with any stock not taken up by existing shareholders in a public offer or a private placement. The acquisition would be in a swap of zero-interest government bonds for a shareholding in the bank.

“We would like to maximize the amount of private capital to come to help us recapitalize the bank, we are not sure how that will play out, it’s an uncertain world,” said Sarris.