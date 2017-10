NICOSIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Cypriot President Demetris Christofias said on Friday he could not rule out that Cyprus might have to enter a financial support mechanism because of the exposure of its banks to Greek sovereign debt, but that it was not a foregone conclusion.

In response to a question at a news conference, Christofias also said a possible Greek exit from the euro zone would have a “chaotic” effect throughout the bloc.