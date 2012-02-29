FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Feb 29
February 29, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Banking sector losses from Greek government debt exposure expected to reach 4 billion euros, as reporting cycle ends today with Marfin Popular results.

- Authorities expected to announce plans to bolster Cyprus Airways capital by 45 million euros.

POLITIS

- Cypriot reunification talks expected to go into a deep freeze, as UN attempts to call an international conference look likely to flounder.

- Russia’s VTB Group seen among suitors contemplating stake in Cyprus’s Marfin Popular Bank.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- VAT hike is to earn state additional 150 million this year, hitting consumers and low-income earners.

- Hellenic Bank limits its exposure to Greek government debt, reporting a net loss of 99.5 million euros.

SIMERINI

- Identification of persons missing in Cyprus’s conflict is showing unjustified delays.

- Cyprus braces itself for another cold snap with snowstorms and strong winds.

Nicosia newsroom 357 22469607

