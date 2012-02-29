PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Feb 29

NICOSIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Banking sector losses from Greek government debt exposure expected to reach 4 billion euros, as reporting cycle ends today with Marfin Popular results.

- Authorities expected to announce plans to bolster Cyprus Airways capital by 45 million euros.

POLITIS

- Cypriot reunification talks expected to go into a deep freeze, as UN attempts to call an international conference look likely to flounder.

- Russia’s VTB Group seen among suitors contemplating stake in Cyprus’s Marfin Popular Bank.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- VAT hike is to earn state additional 150 million this year, hitting consumers and low-income earners.

- Hellenic Bank limits its exposure to Greek government debt, reporting a net loss of 99.5 million euros.

SIMERINI

- Identification of persons missing in Cyprus’s conflict is showing unjustified delays.

- Cyprus braces itself for another cold snap with snowstorms and strong winds.