Cyprus electricity workers stage brief strike over selloff plans

NICOSIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Employees of Cyprus’s state-run electricity authority walked off the job for an hour on Monday over plans to privatise the utility within the next two years.

Members of the EPOPAI-SEK union, the largest in the utility known as the EAC, have not ruled out an escalation of industrial action.

“Our position is very clear. The EAC cannot be privatised, Cyprus is too small and isolated a market,” said Andreas Panorkos, head of the EPOPAI-SEK union.

Privatisation of the corporation, along with other state assets, was a condition for a 10 billion euro bailout accord with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in 2013.

Panorkos said the latest action was triggered by plans by authorities to appoint consultants to advise how to proceed on EAC, which employs about 2,000 people. Strike action did not affect power supplies.

The first asset slated to be sold off, with a target date for completion the end of 2015, is the state telecoms company Cyta. Authorities hope to launch that process by around May, Privatisations Commissioner Constantinos Herodotou told a business conference on March 20.

The target date for the completion of the privatisation of the EAC is 2017.

Other assets due to be spun off include Limassol Port, the Cyprus Stock Exchange, the Cyprus Petroleum Storage Company, real estate assets and the national lottery. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Tom Heneghan)