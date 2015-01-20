FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus appoints Citi as telecoms privatisation advisors
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 20, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus appoints Citi as telecoms privatisation advisors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed Citigroup Global Markets as advisors for the privatisation of state telecoms firm Cyta, authorities said on Tuesday.

Privatisation of the telecoms company, which holds a dominant position in the Cypriot market, is a condition of Cyprus’s 10 billion euro bailout brokered in 2013 from the EU and the IMF.

Cyprus has also appointed divisions of PricewaterhouseCoopers as accounting advisors, a statement from the Privatisation Commissioner’s office said.

“These appointments mark the start of the preparatory process of Cyta’s privatisation. At the end of the preparatory phase the process of searching for a strategic investor will commence,” the statement said.

Officials have previously said they expect Cyta’s privatisation to be concluded this year.

Other utilities slated for privatisation include the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Electricity Authority. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
