Fitch cuts Cyprus rating to B-minus on economic uncertainty
June 3, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 4 years

Fitch cuts Cyprus rating to B-minus on economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Monday cut Cyprus’s rating further into junk and warned more cuts could be on the way as an EU/IMF rescue program could fail.

The agency cut Cyprus’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to B-minus from B with a negative outlook due to the country’s elevated economic uncertainty.

Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal for a bailout program in March with the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

“Cyprus has no flexibility to deal with domestic or external shocks and there is a high risk of the (EU/IMF) program going off track, with financing buffers potentially insufficient to absorb material fiscal and economic slippage,” Fitch said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
