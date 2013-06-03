Fitch cuts Cyprus rating to B-minus on economic uncertainty

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Monday cut Cyprus’s rating further into junk and warned more cuts could be on the way as an EU/IMF rescue program could fail.

The agency cut Cyprus’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to B-minus from B with a negative outlook due to the country’s elevated economic uncertainty.

Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal for a bailout program in March with the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

“Cyprus has no flexibility to deal with domestic or external shocks and there is a high risk of the (EU/IMF) program going off track, with financing buffers potentially insufficient to absorb material fiscal and economic slippage,” Fitch said in a statement.