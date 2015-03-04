FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypriot President tells ECB policymakers country committed to reforms
March 4, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Cypriot President tells ECB policymakers country committed to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus is committed to the terms of its bailout programme, its president said on Wednesday, stating the island would recover economically this year and post modest growth in 2016.

In remarks to an audience including members of the European Central Bank’s decision-making Governing Council and President Mario Draghi, Nicos Anastasiades said the island was already showing ‘tangible’ results in its reform programme.

Cyprus required a 10 billion euro international bailout in 2013. The aid pulled the island from the brink of bankruptcy following heavy losses at its banks from a Greek debt restructuring in 2011.

“At national level we will continue the effort for reforms, with the same decisiveness and determination,” Anastasiades said. “I remain positive that we will soon deliver what is expected from us.” (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John O‘Donnell)

