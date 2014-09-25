Cyprus search and rescue underway for 300 people stranded at sea

NICOSIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A search and rescue operation was underway off Cyprus on Thursday for 300 people stranded at sea who authorities suspect may be refugees from Syria.

Helicopters were on the scene some 55 nautical miles (100 km) south of the town of Paphos, on Cyprus’s western coast, the defence ministry said.

“We estimate about 300 people are on board the boat, most of them women and children,” a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters. “They are on a small fishing boat, and are possibly refugees from Syria.”

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)