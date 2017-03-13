FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus to persist with CYTA telecoms privatisation attempts - finmin
March 13, 2017

Cyprus to persist with CYTA telecoms privatisation attempts - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus will try again to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday. "We are finding it difficult (to privatise Cyta)...", Georgiades said at an event at the London School of Economics. "But we will have another go."

Cyprus has been attempting to sell a stake in Cyta as part of a sweeping privatisation programme that was part of an EU/IMF bailout in 2013.

Georgiades added that the Larnaca port should also be privatised this year and that plans to sell the country's state lottery were progressing. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Marc Jones)

