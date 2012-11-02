Cyprus bank refunding still unresolved with lenders -finmin

NICOSIA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Friday there were still unresolved issues with international lenders on the recapitalisation needs of the island’s commercial banks.

It was hoped these could be resolved in a final round of talks expected to start imminently with the island.

Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said authorities had completed “long-distance” talks with representatives of the ECB, the IMF and the European Commission and were expecting them to set a date for their arrival on the island to resolve “no more than five” outstanding issues.