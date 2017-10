NICOSIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - International lenders discussing a bailout deal for cash-strapped Cyprus will arrive in Cyprus on Thursday and negotiations will resume on Friday, the island’s government said.

“The government has been informed that a team from the troika is arriving in Cyprus tomorrow Thursday and on Friday negotiations resume with the aim of securing an agreement on the (adjustment) programme for a Cyprus loan,” Cypriot government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in a statement.