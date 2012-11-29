FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus says euro group could decide on aid in mid-December
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus says euro group could decide on aid in mid-December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Thursday euro zone finance ministers could agree a financial aid deal by mid-December, but it expects discussions to be difficult in the coming weeks.

Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told parliament a preliminary agreement had been reached with international creditors, which needed to be supplemented with a definitive assessment on the recapitalisation needs of the island’s banks, heavily exposed to Greece.

That assessment will be ready by Dec. 7, he told lawmakers. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

