Cyprus nears completion of troika review, looks positive -FinMin

NICOSIA, May 8 (Reuters) - International lenders are close to wrapping up an assessment mission to bailed out Cyprus, which if positive will allow the island to participate in the ECB‘S bond-buying programme, its finance minister said on Friday.

“We were in a position to show significant progress so I consider that (the assessment) will be positive,” Finance Minister Haris Georgiades told reporters.

He said the assessment had not officially concluded, but that it would be in “coming days”. Cyprus reached a 10 billion euro bailout accord with the EU, IMF and the ECB, known collectively as the troika, in March 2013. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)