International lenders say made progress on Cyprus review
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

International lenders say made progress on Cyprus review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - International lenders on Friday said they made “significant progress” on their review of Cyprus’s bailout program, completion of which should unlock aid for the euro zone island.

The International Monetary Fund, European Union and European Commission, known as the troika, agreed to lend Cyprus 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in March 2013.

They went to Nicosia to assess the country’s progress with the conditions of the program, including a foreclosures law seen as crucial to the release of the next disbursement of aid.

“Significant progress towards staff-level agreement on the review has been made and the teams look forward to a swift conclusion as soon as all elements of the insolvency and foreclosure framework are available,” the lenders said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

