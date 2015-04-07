FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Cyprus envoy say sees no obstacle to new peace talks
April 7, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. Cyprus envoy say sees no obstacle to new peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 7 (Reuters) - A U.N. envoy for ethnically-split Cyprus said on Tuesday he expected stalled peace talks to resume “within weeks” following a six-month suspension in a row over offshore gas reserves.

“I see no obstacle to a very early resumption of talks once the election process in the north of Cyprus is done,” said Espen Barth Eide, a Norwegian diplomat who oversees the Cyprus peace process for the United Nations.

Northern Cyprus, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, holds presidential elections on April 19. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

