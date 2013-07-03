FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P upgrades Cyprus to CCC-plus from selective default
July 3, 2013

S&P upgrades Cyprus to CCC-plus from selective default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday upgraded the sovereign foreign credit rating on Cyprus to CCC-plus from selective default.

The move comes in the wake of the Mediterranean nation’s 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) debt exchange that is part of a financial adjustment program.

On June 28, S&P said that the exchange should help alleviate strains on the nation’s financial liquidity and that after completion it would put the rating back up to CCC-plus.

The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said in a statement.

