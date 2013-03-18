Cyprus's parliament postpones bank levy vote to Tuesday at 1600 GMT

NICOSIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament has postponed a vote on a proposed one-off levy on bank deposits announced over the weekend until Tuesday evening, Parliamentary Speaker Yiannakis Omirou said on Monday.

Omirou said more time was needed to study amended government proposals on levying bank depositors.

Under the terms of a deal brokered with euro zone finance ministers on Friday, Cypriot authorities were to impose a 6.7 percent tax on bank deposits under 100,000 euros and a levy of 9.9. percent on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros.