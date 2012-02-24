Cyprus Air expects negative 2011 results

NICOSIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cypriot flag carrier Cyprus Airways said on Friday its full-year financial results would be negative, hit by intensified competition and rising fuel costs.

Results would be a “significant departure” from 2010 results, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Cyprus Airways made a small net profit of 215,000 euros in 2010.

The board of the airline will meet on Feb. 28 to discuss full-year results and capitalisation issues.