UPDATE 1-Cyprus Air expects 2011 loss

* Govt wants strategic investor to take over airline

* Board to discuss share capital issues (Adds detail)

NICOSIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cypriot flag carrier Cyprus Airways said on Friday full-year results would be a “significant departure” from 2010 after being hit by intensified competition and rising fuel costs.

The board will meet on Feb. 28 to discuss full-year results and capitalisation issues.

Cyprus Airways, which made a net profit of 215,000 euros ($286,000) in 2010, posted a loss of 29.3 million for the first half of 2011.

The government, which owns 70 percent of the airline, has said it wanted a strategic investor who could potentially assume a majority stake in the company.

Cyprus Airways said 2011 results would reflect stiffening competition in its major markets and higher fuel costs. It would also feature a non-recurring expense from a redundancy scheme, and one-offs in income including a slot exchange at London Heathrow and profit from the sale of an aeroplane and three engines.

Past attempts to prop the ailing carrier have included overhauls and staff cutbacks.

Although the state is prohibited by EU regulations from directly subsidising the airline, it received a cash injection when the government spun-off a charter subsidiary which ultimately folded. In 2010, it received compensation for a flight travel ban over Turkish airspace. ($1 = 0.7511 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)