Cyprus Popular says in talks on possible state aid
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus Popular says in talks on possible state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, May 14 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Popular Bank said on Monday it was in talks with the island’s finance ministry and Central Bank to offer guarantees for raising new capital.

The bank, heavily exposed to the Greek sovereign debt writedown, said it was in talks for the state to offer guarantees as incentives to existing shareholders and new investors, allowing maximum participation of the private sector and limited possible use of state funds.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

