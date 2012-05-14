FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cyprus Popular says in talks on possible state aid
May 14, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cyprus Popular says in talks on possible state aid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more detail)

NICOSIA, May 14 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Popular Bank said on Monday it was in talks with the island’s finance ministry and central bank about state guarantees to raise fresh capital after being battered by the Greek debt writedown.

Cyprus’s second-largest bank needs a 1.8 billion euro ($2.33 billion) cash injection by a mid-year deadline to increase its regulatory capital to 9 percent to meet European Union requirements. The bank has said it would raise the amount via an equity issue, either through a rights issue to existing shareholders or via a private placement.

The bank said it was discussing the possibility of the Republic of Cyprus underwriting the capital issue, offering incentives for existing and new investors to participate.

“It would achieve the maximum possible participation of the private sector and the smallest possible use of state funds,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Cyprus Popular held some 3.05 billion euros in Greek government bonds. Their nominal value was written down by 76.4 percent as a result of the Greek bailout.

The bank said it would issue a new announcement once consultations were finalised and the terms of the issue were approved by relevant authorities.

$1 = 0.7726 euros Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman

