Cyprus Popular says 9m net loss 1.09 bln euros
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Cyprus Popular says 9m net loss 1.09 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus Popular Bank, the Cypriot lender part nationalized this year, said on Wednesday its nine-month net loss reached 1.09 billion euros, excluding a goodwill impairment.

Popular, Cyprus’s second-largest bank, was part nationalized in June 2012 after its regulatory capital took a severe hit from its heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt restructured earlier this year.

The bank had posted a loss of 292 million euros in the nine month period of 2011. Including a goodwill and other intangible asset impairment of 580 million euros, the bank said losses attributable to bank shareholders this year totalled 1.67 billion euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)

