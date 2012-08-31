Cyprus Popular H1 loss 1.3 bln euros

NICOSIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Cyprus Popular Bank, the Cypriot lender part-nationalised after booking heavy exposure to Greece, said on Friday its half-year loss including a goodwill impairment reached 1.3 billion euros.

Popular was part-nationalised in June after its regulatory capital was depleted from heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt restructured earlier in the year.

Excluding the goodwill impairment, the bank said its first-half losses reached 729 million euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Jane Baird)