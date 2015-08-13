FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cyrela posts drop in 2nd-qtr profit as demand cools
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2015 / 10:29 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cyrela posts drop in 2nd-qtr profit as demand cools

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil’s largest homebuilder by market value, reported quarterly net income of 118 million reais ($33.53 million), a 30 percent drop from a year ago as sales declined, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result beat an average forecast of 115.5 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Economic decline, stubborn inflation, rising mortgage rates and mounting unemployment have dragged consumer confidence to the lowest level on record, scaring many Brazilians out of their plans to invest in real estate and sinking prices along the way.

Companies like Cyrela, which focuses mainly on the middle-and high-income market, are being hit particularly hard.

Cyrela said last month that second quarter sales of houses and apartments fell 35 percent to 814 million reais, while the value of project launches rose 20 percent to 1.07 million reais.

Cyrela’s net sales in the second quarter fell 35.3 percent from a year earlier to 814 million reis.

Cyrela posted a gross profit margin of 35.1 percent in the quarter, up from 33.4 percent a year earlier and up from 34.8 percent in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 12.7 percent from a year earlier to 238 million reais, beating the 216.9 million reais average estimate in the Reuters poll.

$1 = 3.5190 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.