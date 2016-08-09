FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cyrela misses profit estimates as credit crunch bites
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cyrela misses profit estimates as credit crunch bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts to add details, background throughout)

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's biggest listed homebuilder, missed second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as expenses soared and a credit crunch affecting homebuyers intensified amid the nation's harshest recession in decades.

Net income totaled 45 million reais ($14 million) last quarter, missing a consensus estimate of 59.2 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. On an annual basis, profit fell about 21 percent, Cyrela said in a securities filing.

In the filing, Cyrela said operating expenses rose due to a jump in general and administrative expenditures and a 150 percent surge in compensation payments - mainly because homebuyers failed to secure a mortgage loan and banks cut access to fresh credit as defaults soared. Net revenue slumped 21 percent last quarter.

As Brazil struggles with a deep recession, persistently high inflation and borrowing costs at the highest level in a decade, Cyrela has remained cautious about the outlook for recovery in homebuilding activity.

Management plans to discuss second-quarter results at a conference call on Wednesday.

Cyrela said an improvement in industry conditions "will necessarily" come in the form of a decline in interest rates, adding that a cycle of reductions in the benchmark Selic rate could begin before year-end.

"More credit to the sector not only would raise sales but also would reduce the number of cancellations," the filing said.

Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, came in at 63 million reais, below the 133.9 million reais consensus estimate.

$1 = 3.1467 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, David Gregorio and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
