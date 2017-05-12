FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.

Cyrela posted first-quarter net income of 4 million reais ($1.3 million), down 93 percent from the same period a year earlier. Including minority interests, consolidated net income reached 34 million reais.

The homebuilder's net income fell short of a Thomson Reuters consensus of 16.3 million reais.

Revenue of 692 million reais also missed a 780 million reais Thomson Reuters consensus and was 14.6 percent below the first quarter of last year.

Management said in the results presentation that lower interest rates and the first signs of economic recovery were not enough to offset high unemployment and a reduction in mortgage funding. ($1 = 3.1399 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.