FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil homebuilder Cyrela to focus on inventory as economy slows
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil homebuilder Cyrela to focus on inventory as economy slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA will continue to focus its efforts on selling older inventory as a slowing Brazilian economy saps demand for new homes, co-Chief Executive Officer Raphael Horn said Friday on a conference call to discuss its first-quarter earnings.

The company reported quarterly net income of 101 million reais ($33.7 million) on Thursday, a 38 percent drop from a year ago, mostly due to declining sales.

$1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.