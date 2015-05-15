Brazil homebuilder Cyrela to focus on inventory as economy slows

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA will continue to focus its efforts on selling older inventory as a slowing Brazilian economy saps demand for new homes, co-Chief Executive Officer Raphael Horn said Friday on a conference call to discuss its first-quarter earnings.

The company reported quarterly net income of 101 million reais ($33.7 million) on Thursday, a 38 percent drop from a year ago, mostly due to declining sales.