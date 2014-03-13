FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cyrela names founder's sons as co-CEOs
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Cyrela names founder's sons as co-CEOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil’s biggest homebuilder, said on Thursday that company founder Elie Horn would step down as chief executive officer and cede the role to his two sons, Raphael and Efraim Horn.

The move, which leaves the elder Horn as chairman of Cyrela’s board, will allow the company to comply with market regulations that require companies listed under the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange’s Novo Mercado segment to maintain separate executives in the chairman and CEO roles.

In the filing, Cyrela said the change was the result of a succession planning process that had been taking place over the past few years. The management change, which would become effective starting in May 2014, is subject to shareholder approval, the company said in the filing. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.