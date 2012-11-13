UPDATE 1-Cyrela's Brazil homebuilding seen picking up in 2013

* Cyrela’s Q3 rev fell due to fewer new project launches

* Profit margin still priority over volume -Cyrela’s CFO

* 2013 gross margin likely near 34 pct ceiling of 2012 goal

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , the country’s No. 2 homebuilder, expects the pace of project launches to pick up in early 2013, bolstering revenue that has slipped this year as operations shrank.

Greater caution and licensing issues in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s biggest real estate market, cut third-quarter revenue 8 percent from a year ago, Cyrela reported on Monday.

“We expect early next year to see a certain recovery of project launches,” Chief Financial Officer Jose Florencio Rodrigues told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday. However, he said, “if we have to choose between greater volume or profit margin, we’ll always go with margin.”

Cyrela’s gross profit margin in 2013 should approach the upper end of the company’s target for 2012, Rodrigues added. In January, the homebuilder forecast a gross profit margin of 30 to 34 percent for 2012.

The focus on profitability highlights a new tone among Brazilian homebuilders, who are scaling back operations after years of poorly controlled growth led to construction delays and cost overruns.

Cyrela shares were down 2.2 percent at 17.12 reais in Tuesday trading after earnings showed the company’s revenue contracting from a year earlier for the first time in years.