8 months ago
Brazil's Cyrela may scrap role of real estate development director
December 23, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Cyrela may scrap role of real estate development director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, has proposed eliminating the role of real estate development director, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company has also proposed separating the posts of finance director and investor relations officer, which was being performed by a single executive.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 24, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

