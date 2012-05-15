Brazil builder Cyrela Q1 profit rises 59 pct

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Cyrela, Brazil’s No. 2 homebuilder, said profit rose 59 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 117.9 m i llion reais ($59.3 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The result was slightly better than analysts’ forecast of a 114 million reais profit in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 48 percent from a year earlier to 267 million reais, beating a forecast of 226 million reais.