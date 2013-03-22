UPDATE 2-Brazil's Cyrela posts lower profit as construction slows

* Q4 net income of 160 mln reais misses forecasts

* New projects, sales falling faster than expenses

* Estimates gross profit margin of 31-35 pct in 2013 (Adds gross margin forecast)

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA posted a 12 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday as new construction and sales fell from a year earlier, underlining a slowdown in the local housing industry.

Fourth-quarter net income slipped to 160 million reais ($80 million), excluding the effects of a new tax regime, missing forecasts for a profit of 177 million reais in a Reuters poll.

Slower launches and weaker sales highlighted concerns about slipping profitability, as Cyrela did not cut administrative expenses as quickly as it downsized its construction portfolio. The builder said it expected administrative expenses to remain nominally stable this year.

Still, Cyrela is one of a few homebuilders in Brazil delivering consistent results while many rivals struggle with poorly controlled construction costs and clients’ deteriorating credit profiles.

The company’s gross profit margin, or the portion of revenue left over after construction costs, rose for the eighth straight quarter and ended the year at 30.9 percent, up from 28.3 percent in 2011. The company estimated a gross margin in 2013 between 31 percent and 35 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 15 percent from a year earlier to 309 million reais, in line with an average estimate of 304 million reais.

A new tax regime for the construction sector also added 89 million reais to Cyrela’s bottom line in the quarter. Cyrela was one of the homebuilders best positioned to benefit from the tax breaks, analysts said.