Brazil builder Cyrela 2nd qtr profit up 49 pct
August 14, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil builder Cyrela 2nd qtr profit up 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Cyrela Brazil Realty , the country’s No. 2 homebuilder, posted a second-quarter net profit of 143 million reais ($71 million), up 49 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The result missed forecasts for a profit of 163 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 67 percent to 233 million reais, missing an average estimate of 290 million reais in the Reuters survey.

