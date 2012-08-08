UPDATE 1-Cincinnati Bell's data center unit files for IPO, REIT status

* Names Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch lead underwriters

* To list under symbol “CONE”

* Analyst expects unit to be valued between $1 bln-$1.5 bln

* Cincinnati Bell shares jump to 4-year high

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc, owned by telecom services company Cincinnati Bell Inc, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering, and the data center operator said it intends to structure itself as a real estate investment trust.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell rose to a four-year high of $4.26 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange on expectations that the money raised from the spin-off would help the telecom carrier repay debt.

Companies with large real estate assets eye a REIT structure as it helps reduce tax burden on their rental income. Shareholders also stand to gain as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their profit as dividends.

“The fact that they have done the filing shows they have made significant progress and the realization that this could happen by the end of the year has driven the stock higher,” Benchmark Co analyst Clayton Moran said.

Cincinnati Bell said it expects the unit to be ready for the IPO in the fourth quarter.

Data centers, where equipment, space and bandwidth are available for rent are often considered the backbone of the Internet. These hubs provide connections for data to move across the world.

Rival datacenter operator Equinix Inc and document storage operator Iron Mountain Inc and are also planning a REIT conversion.

IPO DETAILS

Cincinnati Bell said it expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt. It had $2.55 billion in total debt as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Analyst Moran expects CyrusOne to be valued between $1 billion and $1.5 billion after the IPO.

CyrusOne, which contributes close to 15 percent of Cincinnati Bell’s total revenue, intends to list its common stock under the symbol “CONE.” It did not disclose the number of shares it would offer or the exchange on which it would list.

“Cincinnati Bell is likely to hold a majority position after the IPO and then possibly sell down the stake over the course of several years,” Moran said.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays are underwriting the offering, CyrusOne said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.