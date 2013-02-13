FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marcato Capital Management likes CyrusOne, ProSafe SE
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

Marcato Capital Management likes CyrusOne, ProSafe SE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares of newly formed company CyrusOne should drmatically climb higher in the next year as the world’s voracious demand for data storage increases, a prominent hedge fund manager said on Wednesday.

The company has the highest return on assets and the highest consensus revenue growth compared with its peers, Mick McGuire who runs $1.1 billion Marcato Capital Management said at the Harbor Investment Conference. But he also noted that the company, which owns 23 data centers in Texas and Ohio, is trading at a lower multiple than its peers.

Looking ahead one year, McGuire, whose fund ranked among last year’s very best perfomers with a roughly 29 percent gain, said CyrusOne’s share price could be as high as $34.60. The company’s share price is currently trading at $22.19.

“We see a long running opportunity here,” McGuire said at the conference which also featured investment ideas from Pershing Square Capital Management’s William Ackman and Blue Mountain Capital’s Andrew Feldstein.

McGuire also spoke about Prosafe SE, a Norwegian company, in which the hedge fund owns a stake but has not discussed publicly or disclosed on its public filings because it is a foreign company.

The company builds hotels on oil rigs and is seeing strong demand that is not driven by oil exploration or production or the price of oil, McGuire said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.