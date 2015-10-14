EU to rule on $5.5 bln Solvay, Cytec deal by Nov. 18

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 - European Union antitrust authorities will decide by Nov. 18 whether to wave through Belgian chemical group Solvay’s $5.5-billion bid for U.S. peer Cytec, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Solvay is looking to the deal to boost its presence in the booming lightweight materials business. [ID:nL5N1090FH}

The European Commission can either approve the deal with or without conditions or open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about the competition impact. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)