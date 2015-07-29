Belgium's Solvay to buy U.S. chemicals firm Cytec

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemical group Solvay will buy peer Cytec in a deal valuing the U.S. firm and its debt at $6.4 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Solvay said in a statement it would pay $75.25 per share for Cytec, which closed at $58.39 on Tuesday.

The Belgian group will finance the transaction with a 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) rights issue, 1.0 billion euros of hybrid debt instruments and a senior debt issue. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)