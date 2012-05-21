FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cytec initiates sale of coating resins business
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cytec initiates sale of coating resins business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc said it has started the process of selling its coating resins business, aiming to complete a deal by the end of the year.

The company hired J.P. Morgan Securities as a financial adviser for the process.

Cytec has been evaluating options for its coating resin business, which is doing badly due to weakness in housing and manufacturing, especially in Europe.

Coating products, which include varnishes and specialty paints, contributed about half of Cytec’s 2011 sales.

The company is increasing its focus on engineered materials, separation and additive technology segments. In April, Cytec announced plans to buy UK-based Umeco Plc, for about $439 million.

Cytec’s shares closed at $56.45 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen about 30 percent so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.