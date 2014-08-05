FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cytori suspends enrollment in cell therapy trials
August 5, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Cytori suspends enrollment in cell therapy trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc said it has suspended enrollments in two trials of its experimental cell therapy for heart failure patients after a safety review.

The company’s shares fell 13 percent in extended trade.

Cerebrovascular events - those related to blood vessels in the brain - were reported in studies to evaluate safety and feasibility of adipose-derived regenerative cells in patients with ischemic heart disease, the company said.

Symptoms occurred in three patients, the company said. Two patients’ symptoms fully resolved within a short period, it said, while the third has experienced a substantial resolution.

Cytori’s shares closed at $2.10 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr)

