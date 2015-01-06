BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology licenses VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Says exclusively licenses its VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections to Oncore Biopharma

* Executes exclusive license agreement granting Oncore Biopharma, Inc. access to clinically validated virus like particle platform for use in treatment and prevention of Hepatitis B viral infections

* Says agreement will become effective with achievement of certain closing conditions, including a successful debt restructuring of Cytos