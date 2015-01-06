FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology licenses VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections
January 6, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology licenses VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Says exclusively licenses its VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections to Oncore Biopharma

* Executes exclusive license agreement granting Oncore Biopharma, Inc. access to clinically validated virus like particle platform for use in treatment and prevention of Hepatitis B viral infections

* Says agreement will become effective with achievement of certain closing conditions, including a successful debt restructuring of Cytos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

