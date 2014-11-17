BRIEF-Cytotools to expand clinical development program for DermaPro in U.S.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cytotools AG :

* Says expansion of the clinical development program for DermaPro in U.S. pharmaceutical market

* Says unit Dermatools Biotech GmbH plans to file Investigational New Drug application to FDA for DermaPro

* Says clinical phase III study in preparation for approval of DermaPro in the United States for the treatment of Varicose Ulcers (Venous Leg Ulcer = VLU)

* Says start of phase III study is planned for the first half of 2015