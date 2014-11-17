FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytotools to expand clinical development program for DermaPro in U.S.
November 17, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cytotools to expand clinical development program for DermaPro in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cytotools AG :

* Says expansion of the clinical development program for DermaPro in U.S. pharmaceutical market

* Says unit Dermatools Biotech GmbH plans to file Investigational New Drug application to FDA for DermaPro

* Says clinical phase III study in preparation for approval of DermaPro in the United States for the treatment of Varicose Ulcers (Venous Leg Ulcer = VLU)

* Says start of phase III study is planned for the first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

