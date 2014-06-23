BRIEF-Cytopharma Gmbh capital increase provides CytoTools AG with fresh capital of around EUR 1.7 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - CytoTools AG : * Says it adds cardiovascular and further indications to its field of interest

following capital increase at Cytopharma Gmbh * Says capital measure provides Cytopharma Gmbh with fresh capital of around

EUR 1.7 million * Says capital has been provided by two existing shareholders and by new

shareholders * Says funds to be used to finance cardiovascular division at subsidiary,

cytopharma gmbh * Says it participated in capital increase with about EUR 0.3 million, thus

maintaining its stake in Cytopharma Gmbh at significantly above 40% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage